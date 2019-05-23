Leopold: I have no reason to feel remorse

In its panoramic view of unrepentant conduct ("Impallaria and the lack of shame in Maryland politics," May 22), The Sun still doesn't get it.

Repentance in my case would be warranted, not for asking an employee with a medical background for a few weeks' assistance with a medical necessity, but for the unchallenged false and inflammatory trial testimony that produced an unjust verdict.

John R. Leopold, Pasadena

The writer served as Anne Arundel County Executive from 2006 to 2013.

