I am ready to leave the city

It is laughable to read and hear our feckless elected leaders here in Baltimore bellyache about the Stronach Group's neglect of Pimlico (“Alternative Fact of the Week: Pimlico victimized by sun, wind and rain (not a concerted campaign of Stronach neglect),” Apr. 26). The same can be said for our City Council and all elected officials who have allowed Baltimore to become the most dangerous city in America under their watch.

Total complete incompetence and neglect. Let’s concentrate on bike lanes — whoopee.

What business in their right mind would stay in “harm city?” Not only should Mayor Catherine Pugh resign, but the rest of our feckless leaders should also follow suit and fall upon their swords. And my property taxes pay for these hapless elected officials’ salaries and pensions? They are all guilty of total complete neglect.

I can’t wait to join the exodus out of this dying,dangerous city.

John Jackson, Baltimore