Why all the focus on Lansdowne High?

I would like Baltimore County Executive John A. Olszewski Jr. and the school system to explain why Lansdowne High School, built in 1963, requires replacement, as opposed to renovation, when there are four other high schools in Baltimore County that are older: Hereford (1953), Catonsville, (1954), Kenwood (1955) and Sparrows Point (1957).

Certainly, these older schools have some of the same issues that are being used to justify a new building for Lansdowne (“Olszewski tours Lansdowne High to drum up support for state school construction funding bill,” Apr. 1). Why is Lansdowne so much worse? Was it poorly constructed? Was it not properly maintained? Those questions, and probably more, need to be answered before the county embarks on a replacement.

G. Daniel Waszelewsk