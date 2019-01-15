VA seeks to meet Martin Luther King Jr.'s goals

Although the parallels between the 1930s with the buildup to World War II and today aren’t exact, the nation was deeply divided back then prompting politicians and commentators to urge for unity around our shared values. Then, as now, no one agreed on precisely what those shared values were. Thirty or so years later, Martin Luther King, Jr., whose birthday we observe on Jan. 21, sought to unify us through his challenge of a non-violent effort to demonstrate that equality for all Americans benefits the nation as a whole and disunity and inequality hurts us all. His dream of the sons and daughters of former slaves and former slave owners breaking bread around a single table speaks to recognizing our common humanity. So, it’s fitting that the theme for this year’s annual observance of King’s birthday is “Unity.”

Although King considered himself a pacifist, he lived life as a warrior, unafraid to battle against the injustices he experienced and saw to make the union of our nation more perfect. He saw himself as a servant of God and humanity. He approached the issue of racism and disunity as one problem affecting all Americans, black and white, rich and poor. King taught us that love and peace are yoked to respect and kindness.

At the VA Maryland Health Care System, we strive to demonstrate empathy and compassion, respect and kindness in everything we do, knowing that some veterans we treat are compromised in many ways: mentally, physically, emotionally, psychologically and spiritually from having served our nation in the military. As staff caring for our nation’s veterans, we recognize that what we say, how we say it, what we feel, and how we convey those feelings reflects how we care for patients. In short, our words and actions demonstrate our values. As King continually showed us, respect, care, compassion, empathy and recognition of our common humanity begins with an attitude and mindset.

An open mindset is the engine that allows us to grow, improve and make the necessary changes to meet the evolving needs of our veterans. We consider it a privilege to serve veterans and foster the sense of camaraderie, community and care that helps them feel that VA health care facilities are their home, where they are treated with dignity and respect, where they receive comfort and relief during hard times, and where seeking help for mental health issues is akin to seeking help for any other physical issue. We encourage veterans to enroll in VA health care, to join our community of caring providers focused on offering quality and comprehensive care. We welcome veterans to partner with us and to have a say in how we can best meet their needs.

Like a warrior, King sacrificed his life for the words embodied in the Declaration of Independence, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.” King strove to help us create a more perfect union, the same thing that our nation’s service men and women in uniform do every day. While there can be many paths to the same goal, King showed us that by treating each other with respect and dignity, by applying the Golden Rule, by recognizing and valuing the common humanity of all of us, we all benefit as a whole.

At the VA Maryland Health Care System, our path is to treat all veterans with the respect and dignity they deserve. Fifty years after King’s death, his call for unity, kindness, compassion and empathy remains as urgent and vital now as it did then. Please, let us live in our everyday lives and interactions those ideals.

Dr. Adam M. Robinson Jr., Baltimore

The writer is director of the VA Maryland Health Care System.

