It's up to parents if their kids drink soda

Politicians undoubtedly know more about the health of children than their parents and should impose their will on children, parents, grocers and restaurants. They will also undoubtedly be more wise in spending tax revenues on their spoils systems than would parents on their children (“Tax on soda crucial to children's health,” Mar. 25).

But then we all should know by now that politicians are better qualified morally and intellectually than parents to make these decisions. It is just so wonderfully convenient that more power and money for politicians is the route to healthier children.

Richard E. Ralston

The writer is executive director of Americans for Free Choice in Medicine.