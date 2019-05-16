Support Baltimore's new jazz club

As a lifelong jazz fan, my one regret in recent years is that in order to see great jazz artists perform in a night club atmosphere, you had to go to New York or Washington D.C.

Over the years, Baltimore has had disappointing experiences with prior jazz clubs where the owners booked big name artists to perform, for example Ethel’s and Blues Alley. They worked for a while but eventually closed.

Keystone Korner, Baltimore’s newest jazz night club, opened a couple weeks ago in a building on the corner of Lancaster and Eden Streets between Fells Point and Harbor East (“Baltimore's new jazz club opens next week with food from a Michelin-starred chef,” Apr. 23). Evidently, the owners of this club saw something in downtown Baltimore that made them think Baltimore deserved another chance.

I attended the first week and saw the Ron Carter Trio, a must see for jazz fans. And it didn’t disappoint. In fact, it was wonderful to see such accomplished jazz musicians at their craft close up. The artists even commented on how beautiful this venue was and they hoped that it will be supported and be successful.

As Baltimore has been getting unfavorable press these days, it’s nice to see that out-of-town money considered Baltimore as a landing spot for a club of this stature.

I hope that jazz fans in the area take notice of this new gem and support it.

Howard Maleson, Timonium