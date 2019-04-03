Kelly family did nothing wrong in medical system scandal

I have worked side by side on the University of Maryland School of Medicine Board of Visitors with John Kelly for many years. Mr.Kelly is a man devoted to making a difference in the world by helping those less fortunate and conducts himself with the highest integrity. Through the interactions with Mr. Kelly on the voluntary board of visitors, I have watched him become a leader focusing on projects that deal with diversity and take on the challenge of how we improve health care for under-represented minorities in our community.

I didn't know Mr. Kelly prior to serving on the board. We became friends as a result of the interactions, over the years attending meetings focused on helping the dean of the medical school reach one of his goals of delivering the best health care available to as many people as possible.

While I understand the decision Mr. Kelly and his family have taken to voluntarily take a leave of absence (“Former state Sen. Kelly, sons take leaves of absence from hospital boards amid UMMS controversy,” Apr. 2) from the many charitable organizations that they serve on, it saddens me deeply. The Kelly family, the manner in which they carry themselves, their true commitment to serving the community with love and integrity, should be held up to all of us as a role model.

I am extremely proud to call Mr. Kelly my friend. His absence from the board will hopefully be short-lived, for it is people like John Kelly who change the world for the better. It is my hope that when this "debacle" is thoroughly investigated and concluded, that you take the time to focus on how much the Kelly family has contributed to our community.

The Kelly family is being tested and having their good will come into question because of actions taken by others. I predict they will come out on the other side stronger and more committed to serving the community because doing so is what they are all about.

Melvin Sharoky