Julian Assange not the only guilty one

Julian Assange was a messenger who alerted the world to some very treacherous wrongdoings and conspiracies at the highest levels of government, including our own (“WikiLeaks' Assange hauled from embassy, faces US charge,” Apr. 12).

Though he will be likely punished for speaking out and exposing the truth (which is necessary for democracy to flourish), what is even more tragic is that many of the individuals, such as Hillary Clinton, who carelessly handled classified information (e.g. using unsecured private servers), allowing it to be leaked, remain unpunished.

Dr. Michael Pravica, Henderson, NV