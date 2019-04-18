Julian Assange is no hero of mine

In his op-ed, “Julian Assange is a Hero” (April 18), Jonathan David Farley shows insufficient appreciation for Mr. Assange’s more recent accomplishments. Mr. Assange’s work with Russian intelligence services played a small but critical part in the election of Donald Trump as President of the United States. If it weren’t for Mr. Assange, we might have a woman as president — and a Clinton at that. (I leave it to others to discuss Mr Farley’s defense of the patriarchy: “...many public rape accusations [are] a case of a woman scorned....”)

Credit where credit is due, Mr Farley. Irrespective of whether you support or oppose President Trump, thanks in small part to Mr Assange: the United States has withdrawn from the Paris Accord on climate change; the philosophy of Stephen Miller informed our treatment of would-be refugees on our southern border; the U.S. government underminded NATO and the European Union; a man became president who was called by his own secretary of state, a moron; et cetera, et cetera, et cetera.

Hero?

Fredrick W. Gilkey