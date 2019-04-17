It's time to retire Jules Witcover

I'm afraid it's time to fully retire Julies Witcover — and to discipline the person responsible for reviewing his column in advance of its publication.

Mr. Witcover generally provides nothing more than a recapitulation of a current news story, but with an evident liberal slant. If a newspaper like The Sun has regular contributions from an articulate, but sophisticated, syndicated conservative columnist like Jonah Goldberg, your readers of any political persuasion deserve weekly (or even more frequent) contributions from a liberal commentator who is more astute than Mr. Witcover.

Today's column (“Witcover: Biden's awkward 2020 start, and prospects for rebounding,” Apr. 15) is a case in point, and I place blame on the copy editor as well. This on account of an egregious error, which someone at The Sun ought to have caught before going to press. In the print edition, at least, we learn that, after President Barack Obama's dismal performance in his first 2012 debate against Mitt Romney, Joe Biden followed with "a strong but respectful debate against his GOP counterpart Sarah Palin."

Many of your readers probably remember that Gov. Palin ran with Sen. McCain in 2008, and that former Gov. Mitt Romney chose Paul Ryan — the glib congressman, Speaker-to-be of the House and would be future presidential candidate — as his running mate in 2012. By 2012, former Gov. Palin had left Alaska and was cashing in on the fame that running with Mr.McCain had provided her.

If you need a left-wing old fart to write a regular column, may I suggest myself. I am over seventy and have a long history of supporting much of what the Sun approves of. Though I've never been a journalist, it's never too late to start!

Ed Morman, Baltimore