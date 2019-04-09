I am a student who was profiled by Johns Hopkins security and fear it will happen with private police as well

I am a Johns Hopkins student who does not look like a Hopkins student, according to the prejudices of the Hopkins machine (including many of my peers). As an undergraduate student, I was systematically surveilled and stopped by Hopkins security. “Can you prove that you go here?”

As a graduate student, my peers still turn and quicken pace when they spot me behind them on my evening walks home from class. This is not the system into which an armed police force should be introduced (“'Women Against Private Police' group launches petition drive to put Johns Hopkins police force on 2020 ballot,” Apr. 4).

The spokeswoman for the university says Hopkins will “work together [with the community] to build a model of constitutional community policing.” However, the bullheaded way in which the bill was forced through with an alarming lack of consideration for what community (and student) voices have been shouting in unison — “NO PRIVATE POLICE” — since it was introduced, leaves me with little hope that Hopkins will have anything more than a deaf ear for voices of opposition now that their hearts’ desires have been granted by Maryland lawmakers.

With continued pressure and added community oversight, perhaps there is a small chance that this could be implemented the right way (though we only need look as far as Morgan State to see how unlikely that is). It is far more likely that people are going to die as a direct result of this bill. And if there’s anything my time at Hopkins has taught me, it’s that these people are going to look like me.

Ezinne Ogbonna, Baltimore