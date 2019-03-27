Del. Jalisi unresponsive to constituents

It is interesting that Baltimore County Del. Jay Jalisi has the time to abuse his office staff since he doesn't seem to have the time to respond to inquiries from his constituents about legislation (“Maryland House of Delegates votes unanimously to reprimand Jalisi over 'abusive' treatment of his staff,” Mar. 27).

For years, I have been sending him e-mails about legislation, and only this year have I received responses and these are always noncommittal. The only thing that he has time to do is throw parties both in Annapolis and his district. The 10th District needs someone to join Dels. Adrienne Jones and Benjamin Brooks in actually working for constituents.

Alan L. Katz, Owings Mills