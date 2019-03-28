Del. Jalisi punishment reflects male privilege

As a Democratic woman of color, I was angry and disappointed at Del. Mary Ann Lisanti's alleged use of the n-word. I questioned the motives of whoever leaked it to the press and was saddened at the censure that occurred two weeks later.

But nothing has prepared me for the anger I feel at the male dominated House in regard to the Del. Jay Jalisi investigation (“Maryland House of Delegates votes unanimously to reprimand Jalisi over 'abusive' treatment of his staff,” May 27). Not because it happened, but by the way the office of House Speaker Michael Busch and the other delegates handled it. From were I stand, this looks like an out and out case of male privilege. Since when does a man with a five-year history of abusing women with numerous police reports and ethics violations — a man whose own daughter has a restraining order against him — walk away with a verbal reprimand? I've read the ethics report and, Mr. Busch, you should be ashamed of yourself.

While Delegate Lisanti’s choice of words was disappointing, to say the least, she has broken no laws, has no ethics complaints against her, has no restraining orders and continues to try to bring a resolution to a situation I am sure she regrets. And may I remind you about our First Amendment right to freedom of speech? Even if we don't like what she says, she is free to say it. Delegate Jalisi is not free to terrorize young women, yet you have set him lose with a slap on the hand while Delegate Lisanti was censured within two weeks. No investigation, no criminal charges, no police reports and no ethics violations. Shame on you and shame on the leadership that continues to support male privilege in what is supposed to be the most diverse delegation to date. Censure Delegate Jalisi or uncensure Delegate Lisanti now.

Milley Vance, Edgewood