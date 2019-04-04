Why no scrutiny of Israel's nuclear tech?

In an April 4 news summary, The Baltimore Sun reported that Saudi Arabia is close to completing a nuclear reactor, with The Sun adding the misleading comment, “Saudi Arabia has yet to sign the international framework of rules other nuclear powers follow.” The fact is, not all other nuclear powers follow international norms (“Energy chief Perry OKs deal to share nuke tech with Saudis,” April 1).

North Korea and Pakistan operate nuclear weapons development outside the international framework. So does Israel.

Israel became a nuclear power decades ago, having secretly obtained nuclear weapons technology from the French in the 1950s and probably from the United States in subsequent decades. The American public does not know all the facts because our compliant Congress, all U.S. administrations and our Israel-obedient press do not inquire or report on Israel's nuclear weapons development, deployment or capabilities.

Rep. Ilhan Omar recently was subjected to heavy criticism for having stated that Israel has hypnotized the world. Over recent decades, Israel certainly has had its way in the news pages of The Baltimore Sun. Call it hypnotism or call it bias, Exhibit A is the newspaper’s misleading reporting about Israel and its nukes.

