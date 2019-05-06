Photo choice shows Sun has anti-Israel bias

Accompanying the article about the Israel/Gaza air war (“New Middle East clashes leave at least 27 dead,” May 6) there were two photos both of damage in Gaza. Why was not one photo of the damage to Israeli buildings included?

There were numerous pictures of schools and day care centers that were damaged and funerals of the civilians killed in the over 500 random rocket attacks. This indicates a bias by whomever determined the photo placement.

Avi Frydman, Baltimore

