Islam condemns Sri Lanka Easter attacks

On Easter Sunday, terrorists perpetrated a coordinated series of nine attacks across churches and hotels killing nearly 300 and injuring 500 more innocent people (“Sri Lanka shakes up top security posts after deadly bombings,” Apr. 24).

On my commute today, I listened to more details about the attacks — like the fact that a Christian-Muslim interfaith couple mourned the death of their 13-year old daughter killed in one of the attacks.

Islam condemns the Sri Lanka Easter attacks in the strongest of terms. Like Judaism and Christianity, Islam compares the killing of a single person to the killing of all of mankind (The Holy Qur’an, 5:33). The Holy Qur’an orders Muslims to put themselves into harm's way to save the worship places of Christians, Jews and others (The Holy Qur’an, 22:41). These terrorists call themselves Muslims. I call them out for being utterly un-Islamic.

Adil Agha Khan

The writer is member of Muslim Writers Guild of America and assistant director,of humanitarian affairs of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association USA.