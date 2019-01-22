Low interest rates are tough on retirees

It is heartening to see so many Americans reaching out to help those who are currently impacted by the partial government shutdown ("Shutdown damages way of life,” Jan. 20). In this time of awareness, it would also be heartening to see some long-overdue attention paid to those who have faced financial devastation or turmoil due to another government situation — years of extremely low interest rates on "safe" investments for "widows and orphans" and senior citizens.

Many people have used Certificates of Deposit or CDs as a source of reliable income and then lost not only thousands of dollars of income over the years, but may also have had to withdraw from their principal just to make ends meet. Although rates have been creeping up, they are still nowhere near what was once a very normal 5 percent or more. In my own case, as a widow with children in college during the recession and its aftermath, this has presented real problems. I'm sure I'm not the only baby boomer who is in much worse financial shape because of the long-term low interest policy.

Betty Booker, Salisbury

