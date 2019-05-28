Teens deserve title of 'criminals' and 'thugs'

The American Civil Liberties Union calls the comments of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3’s Sgt. Mike Mancuso “unacceptable” for describing a number of youths as “criminals” in the chaos they created this past weekend at the Inner Harbor (“Baltimore police union draws online criticism,” May 27). What should they be called? Certainly not respectful, well-behaved young men and women. They were involved in fist fights and destruction of property. They reportedly jumped on and ran across hoods of cars. Who should pay for those damages? I wonder what ACLU employees would call these teenagers if it was their vehicles that were damaged?

Meanwhile, The Sun published another article in the same edition, "Three charged in armed robberies in Federal Hill." It says that a 20-year-old and two teenagers were charged in a string of armed robberies in the Federal Hill area on Saturday. I'd certainly call them thugs or criminals. I'd love to know how the ACLU would describe them.

Steve Eisenberg, Owings Mills

