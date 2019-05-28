Police were just doing their jobs as kids crowded Inner Harbor

I am normally a big fan of the ACLU, but I have to disagree with them regarding the Inner Harbor incident on Saturday night (“Baltimore police union draws online criticism calling youths 'criminals' after Inner Harbor incident,” May 26). Disturbing the peace is a crime. People who commit crimes are criminals.

As a long time resident of Federal Hill, I have never experienced a day like Saturday. Within just a few hours we had armed robberies, a car jacking, shots fired, and kids running rampant in the streets. It's a sad day when I am afraid to walk around the block in my neighborhood in broad daylight. Most, if not all, of these crimes were committed by "youths.”

I, for one, am sick of it. Everyone talks about cleaning up Baltimore, but any time the police make a move they're criticized. Just let them do their jobs!

Marjorie Forbes, Baltimore