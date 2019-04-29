Impeaching Trump would be a waste of time

I couldn't disagree more with your April 28 editorial on impeachment (“Democrats shouldn't impeach Trump because of politics — but they shouldn't let politics stop them either,” Apr. 24).

House Democrats could well find President Donald Trump guilty of high crimes and misdemeanors, but to what end? The current Senate will never vote to remove an impeached Trump from office. Moreover, impeachment will distract the House from issues Americans care more about, especially health care. Finally, impeachment will only energize Trump supporters and alienate potential Democratic voters in 2020.

The prime directive for anyone yearning for a return to rational, decent governance is to oust President Trump from office. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is correct that impeachment will not accomplish that. Only his defeat on November 3, 2020 will. House leaders are wise to strengthen a case for 2020 by holding hearings on obstruction of justice, fighting for information on Trump's finances and uncovering and documenting whatever other misdeeds they can. By doing so, they will in fact be fulfilling their constitutional duties and serving the interests of the American people in ways impeachment, itself a political process, will not.

Herb Cromwell, Catonsville