Impallaria's problems are of his own making

In your article about Del. Rick Impallaria (“Maryland Republican Party asks Del. Impallaria to resign from legislature, calls him ‘unworthy of the title,’” May 20), he states he sued members of the Baltimore County Republican Central Committee to protect his reputation. He also sued members of the Harford County Republican Central Committee. His reputation was caused by his own choice to violate the laws of Maryland. It’s all recorded in the public record.

The central committees have numerous functions, and one of them is to ensure public officials represent the party and his constituents in a manner consistent with our values. Being convicted of battery, driving while impaired and other run-ins with authorities does not represent these values.

I hope in the next election the voters will remember Delegate Impallaria for what he is and how he presents himself in public. It would be better yet if the House of Delegates would take action and remove him from office. This would allow the central committees to send three names to Gov. Larry Hogan who might then choose one who can properly represent the delegate’s constituents.

Mr. Impallaria’s constituents should also start to ring his phone off the hook and tell him to resign.

Joe Collins, Reisterstown

