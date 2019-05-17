Trump seeks to hand tech jobs to immigrants

President Donald Trump’s latest plan seems to be giving high tech jobs to immigrants over Americans, or am I not understanding the new criteria needed to emigrate to the United States (“Trump unveils new immigration plan that favors high-skilled workers over family,” May 16)?

Silicon Valley has been the bearer of these jobs via H-1B visas. Are they ready to give up that power to the government? The obvious reaction is that none of our grandparents would have been able to emigrate, but maybe that would have been a good thing, as most of us would be European now.

If this is the America you want to promote, you have that option.

Pat Ranney, Millersville

