City's immigration lawsuit a waste of money

As a resident, property owner and taxpayer, I consider it a reckless waste of money to sue the federal government without first consulting our representatives in Washington (“Baltimore sues Trump administration over immigration policy city says keeps residents from seeking benefits,” Nov. 29). We have members of the U.S. Congress to present grievances to the executive branch. Before engaging in legal action against the White House and U.S. State Department, they should have been consulted.

So often “immigrant” and “undocumented immigrant” are considered the same, yet they’re not. I’ve no problem with taxpayer-funded benefits helping anyone who is in the country legally, but if that individual has broken the law, they deserve nothing. And visa applicants shouldn’t be coming here if they require free school lunches and job training. I see nothing wrong in denying such assistance.

This could prove to be a lengthy, expensive lawsuit — perhaps going all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Countless hours will be consumed that should be used for other matters. And ancillary charges for legal support and consultation will be astronomical. Even if the city wins, it means nothing to taxpayers, except that more people will be taking advantage of Baltimore’s handouts.

I’d like to see the City Council review the case and determine if it has merit before documents are filed. It’s no secret we have loads of pressing problems, so creating another one by suing the White House only adds to the burden. Enough already!

Rosalind Heid, Baltimore

