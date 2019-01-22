Sun ignores illegal immigration threat

As usual, The Baltimore Sun’s editors continue to play the same tune over and over again. They continue to conflate those who have lawfully immigrated to this country with those who have not (“Shutdown goes on as Trump offer doesn’t budge Democrats,” Jan. 22). Whether the editors realize it or not, immigration laws passed by previous congresses are still valid and should be fully executed and enforced until such time they are amended, repealed or judged unconstitutional.

The editors’ distaste for President Donald Trump stems from the fact he is simply upholding his oath of office by executing and enforcing duly passed immigration laws they do not like. So the editors do the readership a disservice by essentially saying the ends justifies the means such that laws do not matter. The editors conveniently fail to mention that a consequence of foreign nationals being able to sneak into this country with relative ease because of inadequate control of our borders, it is equally easy for drugs, criminals and gangs to find their way here as well.

The editors seem to believe in open borders for migration without thinking carefully about the negative ramifications. Open borders might be fine if the traffic flow were in both directions, but that is clearly not the case. It is like heat flow, always in one direction. Taxpayers are burdened with providing education and other benefits to those unlawfully present in this country, and by encouraging more unlawful migration, especially to sanctuary jurisdictions like in this state, only escalates that burden.

The editors ought to focus on having laws changed as opposed to thumbing their noses at them.

Michael V. Ernest, Catonsville

