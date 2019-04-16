Sun's response to sanctuary plan is silly

The Baltimore Sun’s editorial board outdid itself with its inane, ridiculous and nonsensical editorial regarding the idea of shipping illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities (“If undocumented can be bused to S.F., what might be shipped to red states?” April 15)! In fact, it makes perfect sense to ship these people to cities that practically beg them to come live there and feel free to break the law without consequences and get all the free stuff they want in return for voting for Democrats.

The Sun's answer to that proposal was laughable and like comparing apples to oranges, only it didn't make as much sense. Please bring the guns on because we do want them given to us rather than taken away. All states, red and blue, have homeless people so the suggestion of dropping them off into Red States was stupid to say the least. All states, red and blue, also have pollution and poverty so that also would be impossible to "drop off" into Red States.

If this is the best the editorial writers at The Sun can come up with, they need to hire new editors or shut their doors forever!

Gail Householder, Marriottsville

