If immigrants became citizens they wouldn't have to be afraid of Census questions

In Baltimore’s past history, immigrants played an incredible part in building the great city Baltimore was to become. They came to the United States, specifically to Baltimore, with the intention of making it their home and becoming citizens of this country. They were recognized as the valuable asset that they were to Baltimore.

Now it appears Baltimore is more interested in the financial benefit to try and rescue the city from the loss of thousands of residents due to the serious problems in the city, the crime rate being a very good example. Others include a lack of integrity among its politicians and a high tax rate.

As stated in the editorial (“As Baltimore population declines, we need immigrants counted,” Apr. 22): “Baltimore needs as many people as possible counted as the city continues to watch a hemorrhaging of residents. The latest numbers released last week showed the biggest loss the city has experienced in a single year since 2001 and the fourth year in a row in which the city’s population has fallen. About 1.2 percent of the population, or 7,346 people, moved out of the city, leaving 602,495 residents who still called Baltimore home.” So rather then fix the problems driving people out, lets just bring immigrants in and let them face the problems.

But let’s be honest, it is all about the federal money that we need the numbers for. Basically, the Constitution requires a census every decade, and the results are used to calculate how much cities get in funding from a wide variety of federal programs, which amounts to about $900 billion a year nationally. That funding is based on the number of residents currently living in the city. So as residents leave, the money allocated to the city drops.

I agree that whether the person is a U.S. citizen or not, they should be counted. But at the same time, I also agree that they should not fear putting their citizenship status on the Census. More importantly as stated in the editorial, “It (Census) is also used to determine how Congressional districts are drawn and how many members states get in the U.S. House of Representatives, which could result in communities with large immigrant communities losing representation if those people aren’t counted.”

The real answer to this perceived problem is to help the immigrants become citizens of this country. First they have to be a lawfully admitted permanent resident, and after five years of permanent legal residency they are eligible to apply for citizenship provided they meet other requirements. So let’s work to put them on the road to citizenship rather than to discriminate against them. It worked for our grandparents and it works for Baltimore.

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore