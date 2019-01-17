Why no mention of Ike Leggett speaking at Hogan inauguration?

Unbelievable that you did not mention that a leading Democrat in Maryland — Ike Leggett — was also a guest speaker at the inauguration of Gov. Larry Hogan (“Hogan's second inaugural and the politics of self-sacrifice,” Jan. 16).

Unbelievable. But very realistic that the "left" wants to shut down the right. Can't bear to listen to any opposition thoughts.

Maybe you should get a "safe place" like a local college and only listen to those of your ilk.

P.S. I am not a big fan of Jeb Bush, but he has a right to his opinions, and I have a right to listen to them.

Lyle Rescott, Marriottsville