Conservation doesn't require hunting animals

The recent front page article, "Hunters help promote conservation in state" (Nov. 25), belonged more on the editorial page as an opinion, especially since you never represented both sides of the issue.

Was this an ad paid for by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources? Because hunting creates a spike in the food supply which increases breeding among survivors and attracts newcomers, creating an endless killing cycle for hunters. But DNR knows this. By their own admission, DNR officials say "most importantly, hunting is a key source of revenue ... totaling $l billion last year.” So there's the real motive — money and selling wildlife for slaughter to get it.

The article says hunters represent only 5 percent of the population, yet DNR is trying to increase hunting and fishing as a moneymaker for the parks. This skewed policy makes American parks lag far behind other parks around the world. For instance, Switzerland's constitution mandates that "account is to be taken of the dignity of creation when handling animals, plants, and other organisms."

So I hope The Sun will redeem itself by giving equal coverage to a front page, similar length Sunday interview with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals or The Humane Society of the U.S. revealing the truth — that there are humane solutions to living with wildlife that the other 95 percent of us will appreciate and will not be a moneymaker for DNR or a legalized outlet for stalkers and assassins who delight in causing suffering to, and destroying, beautiful wildlife.

Mary Beth Malooly

