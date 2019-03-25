Hospital CEOs make too much money

What are Marylanders to do when we are confronted with such large scale corruption on the part of the institutions that we depend on? It's time to take action. I hope that Gov. Larry Hogan will convene a panel to study ethical behavior in our institutions which serve the general public, as this has become a statewide issue affecting many of our institutions. Haven't we put up with enough? It's clearly time to rein this corruption in. If we allow important decisions to be made by unethical and corrupt people, we will have only ourselves to blame (“What Baltimore still needs to know about UMMS' deals with board members, particularly mayor's books,” Mar. 19).

I would like to focus on Maryland hospitals. The Sun has reported that the CEO of the University of Maryland Medical System is paid $4.2 million annually. A few years ago, The Sun reported that the CEO of Mercy Medical Center made $1.6 million. How do the boards of these institutions justify these outrageous salaries? The president of the United States, U.S.cabinet members, the 50 governors and mayors are paid substantially less. Lower level hospital employees — the actual workers — frequently make less than a living wage.

The twisted and perverted symbiotic relationships of board members and hospital administrators must be investigated. Board members need to be placed under intense scrutiny as they are the ones who are causing health care in this country to be unaffordable. Obamacare, or the AffordableCare Act, was designed to bring down costs.Yet Maryland residents are paying more than we should in taxes and insurance premiums due to the runaway costs of the hospitals. I am really disgusted that Catholic hospitals are playing the same game.

I don't want to hear the idea that these institutions have to pay these ridiculous salaries due to competition. Does anyone really believe that? Hopefully, the board members and administrators will learn a lesson from Mayor Catherine Pugh and then do the opposite. Her tough hanging-in-there approach is doomed to failure. If you are unethical, quit. Enough is enough.

Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore