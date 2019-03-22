Horse racing is not dying

Gina Powell’s letter to The Sun repeats some untruths (“Tax dollars shouldn't support the dying horse racing industry,” Mar. 20). Horse racing is no longer a dying industry, as she says. The taxpayer money from casino gambling being used to support it is in payment for government’s portion of the cost, which can be justified in government’s share of the rewards. This is no different than the millions of dollars of tax money used to build Camden Yards. Based on the Orioles’ recent history, is that sport sustainable? Ticket sales are far from their peak. Not to mention the Ravens’ home and the personal seat license scheme. We’ve seen huge numbers in finding a new home in Maryland for the Redskins too. Sports presence in Maryland is a good thing for the state, not a bad one.

What rewards does government receive? In the case of Pimlico, these rewards have been stated in every article about saving the Park Heights neighborhood. In the case of the State of Maryland, it is protecting thousands of acres of open space from urban sprawl. Then there are the thousands of jobs from the hot walkers at the bottom of the ladder all the way up to the stewards and racing officials at the upper end of the scale. All of them make money and pay taxes.

There once was a day when the Maryland horse breeding industry was arguably the second best in the nation behind Kentucky. Thanks to government sponsorship from other states, that Ms. Powell resents, we have seen huge amounts of money dumped into the breeding industries of California, Florida, Texas (three Stronach strongholds), New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and quite a few other states. Though the casino revenues have helped to stop the decline, Maryland is no longer a leader in this sport as it once was and can still be.

The sport has changed like everything else with the internet era. You no longer can judge its popularity by the turnstile count as there are no longer turnstiles. Nowadays, one can wager and watch any race in the country from their smart phone, and people do. Handles are up at all tracks, indicating the popularity of the sport is growing not dying. New bets with bigger payoffs and better odds than state lotteries are offering are now available and growing in popularity as the word gets out to people unfamiliar with their existence. The Breeder’s Cup has grown from a one day event to a two day event to allow for championships in more categories and for more international horses to participate.

The smaller world as a result of the internet has expanded the popularity of racing beyond the United States, Canada, England and Australia — the grassroots of the sport. One of the most notable events of racing on the calendar is the Dubai World Cup, in which the United States has several of our top horses competing, and in which we usually more than hold our own. Japan, Hong Kong and Brazil have also begun to produce a lot more competitive horses.

One other myth I would like to bust is the mistreatment of horses. Ms. Powell should pay a visit to the stallion barn at The Northview Stallion Station. Those horses live like royalty. Horses like people get into accidents and die. Death is the ultimate justification for life. It is my experience that most trainers do everything they can to treat their horses humanely and in many cases my own horses have seen the doctor and gotten better health care then I have. As to race day medications, how many people go to work daily without the presence of a single prescribed drug? I know I had blood pressure and cholesterol medications most of my adult life. This is humane. Not dosing the horses would be inhumane.

Steven Davidson, New Windsor