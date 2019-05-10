Hopkins protesters are spoiled brats

The only lesson I’ve learned from the “peaceful” protest and occupation of Garland Hall at Johns Hopkins University is that we have created a generation of spoiled brats (“The lessons of the Hopkins occupation,” May 8). I fail to understand the opposition to a police force mandated to protect these little darlings. If they had spent any time in the real world, they’d be happy for the increased security.

I’d be delighted for a private police force in my neighborhood, but these “snowflakes” find such protection unacceptable. How stupid can they get?

I feel sorry for the students with disabilities who were denied access to Garland Hall, and I’m appalled by the safety violations. But what truly sickens me is that these over-privileged, self-indulged, helicopter-parented students will receive no punishment. Instead they will be hailed for their “courage.” I just wish John Hopkins University had expelled every foolish student, and that they also received stiff prison sentences.

I’m sorry to be living in a culture where childish tantrums are tolerated and celebrated.

Rosalind Ellis, Baltimore