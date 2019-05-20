Hopkins lawsuits against poor show need for Medicare For All

There is no clearer example of why a Medicare for All universal health plan is needed in this country than the case of Lakesha Spence, detailed in The Sun (“Johns Hopkins Hospital sues patients, many low income, for medical debt,” May 18).

Ms. Spence, a 34-year old single mother making $15 an hour as a security officer, had health insurance through her job, but still incurred a $5,000 bill with Johns Hopkins, where she was twice a patient: once for the birth of her child and another time for depression. Ms. Spence also cares for her own mother.

Hopkins got a judgement in her case and she was suddenly cut off from her entire income. Under the Medicare for All Plans advocated by several Democrats running for president, this would not have happened. Under the plans, all deductibles, co-pays and premiums would be eliminated, and the care would be financed instead through higher progressive income taxes. Preventive medicine would help lower costs.

People would get the care they need without having to worry about going bankrupt or being hounded by bill collectors. As health insurance becomes ever more expensive, with ever higher deductibles, people making low wages can't afford to be sick and they simply forgo treatment or expensive drugs until a crisis occurs. This is no way to operate. It is insane and needs to stop.

Larry Carson, Columbia