Hogan a better pick for president than Trump

I was a little taken aback recently when I heard people on WBAL Radio outraged about how Gov. Larry Hogan was even considering a run for president. The host of the radio show seemed baffled about what issue he would run on to differentiate himself from President Donald Trump (“Maryland Gov. Hogan says he’s seriously mulling presidential run, criticizes Trump’s ‘very disturbing’ behavior,” April 23).

While there are a number of issues where I could see him having some stark differences from the current president, I find it blatantly clear that our governor stands head and shoulders above the current president in three areas that I believe to be more important than any one particular issue: integrity, maturity and character.

I think most sensible adults would agree that the ever-increasing polarization of our political parties is not a good thing for our democracy, as it ultimate leads to gridlock and stalemate. Maybe we should start thinking a little more about character and collaboration and a little less about the issues that fuel our passions and drive division.

Steve Sullivan, Catonsville

