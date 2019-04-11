Hogan is right to question Trump's order limiting state energy projects

Governor Larry Hogan is right to call out President Donald Trump’s effort to curtail the authority of states to object to projects that will impair the quality of their waters (“Trump signs orders making it harder for states to block energy projects; Hogan warns of threat to Chesapeake,” Apr. 10). The sole purpose of the president’s actions is to allow the oil and gas industry to run roughshod over states’ abilities to protect rivers, lakes, streams and wetlands. This comes as the EPA is planning to eliminate Clean Water Act jurisdiction over millions of acres of wetlands and thousands of miles of streams to “preserve ... the traditional sovereignty of states over their ... water resources.”

The president’s decision is the height of hypocrisy and a disastrous idea.

Tim Whitehouse

The writer is executive director of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility