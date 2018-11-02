Hogan neglects transit, favors harmful highways

I agree with Colin Campbell’s article, “MTA spending set to drop by 58 percent in six-year budget plan” (Oct. 30). Gov. Larry Hogan should prioritize public transit rather than endorse an interstate expansion plan. We shouldn’t reduce spending by 58 percent for public transportation. Del. Brooke Lierman disagrees with the extreme decrease in funding because it does not reflect commuter demand.

Metro needs new cars, and MARC needs upgrades. Governor Hogan is focused on his plan to expand Interstates 495 and 270 by adding four toll lanes. His strategy is flawed. Metro, MARC and express buses must be adequately funded. Public transit serves thousands of commuters at affordable rates.

Highway expansion increases pollution and causes climate disruption. More people will drive on expanded roads rather than using public transportation. With more single-occupant cars on the road, the fix will only be temporary. Traffic congestion will follow, especially as drivers exit onto main roads.

Legislation approved last year commits Maryland to reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 40 percent by 2030. We won’t reach that goal by increasing traffic.

Mr. Hogan’s plan is bad for the environment and doesn’t provide an equitable choice for all income groups. He must fully fund Metro and MARC and expand service.

Gail Landy, Gaithersburg

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.