As Md. gets its act together, time for Hogan to support school funding

Despite all our problems, I'm beginning to have faith in our political leaders on the state and city level. Last Wednesday, our state delegates put aside egos and compromised on Del. Adrienne Jones as House speaker (“After divisive battle among Democrats, Maryland House elects Baltimore County Del. Adrienne Jones as speaker,” May 1). On Thursday, Catherine Pugh listened to the will of the people and resigned as mayor for the good of our city (“Baltimore Mayor Pugh resigns amid growing children’s book scandal,” May 2). This week our City Council elected Brandon Scott as president with no drama (“Baltimore City Council elects Brandon Scott council president,” May 6). Now, if only Gov. Larry Hogan would sign the Kirwan Commission legislation and release the funds, I'd really think Baltimore and Maryland were moving forward.

The voters of Maryland demonstrated that they value improving education in our state by overwhelming support of the lock-box referendum. If Governor Hogan doesn't care about what the voters want, perhaps he needs to hear from some leaders.

I'm hoping Keven Plank will call Mr. Hogan and tell him the future of Maryland's economy requires our schools to do better. Or Archbishop William Lori could let the governor know that he believes the state of our public schools is due, at least in part, to past racist policies and practices. If he doesn't already know this, he and Mr. Hogan should both read Chapter 4 of D. Watkins' new book, “We Speak for Ourselves: A Word from Forgotten Black America.” Providing a quality education for all Maryland's children, not just those in Catholic schools, is the moral choice. By stepping up in support of all our children, rich and poor, black and white, Archbishop Lori could demonstrate that his desire to combat racism is not just talk but will lead to action.

Carol Rice, Baltimore

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.