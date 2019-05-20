Blame city for Red Line cancellation and higher MTA fares, not Hogan

So, The Baltimore Sun’s editorial board is falsely accusing Gov. Larry Hogan for being responsible for the Maryland Transit Administration fare hike that was intended to help pay for the now-cancelled $2.9 billion Red Line light-rail system (“MTA fare hike: Yet another cruel reminder of Baltimore’s $2.9B loss,” May 15)! Are they really serious or is this just more of their pathetic partisan rhetoric?

The Sun is correct in stating that MTA riders deserve to know the full story behind their more costly commutes, but it's certainly not the reason the editorial board is trying to pass off as fact. Could it possibly be due to inept, criminal city leaders, misuse of funds from the lottery and the casinos, or just plain old waste of taxpayer dollars every single day? The solution for every problem in this city run by Democrats practically forever is to raise taxes or, as in this case, fares.

Maybe they should consider cleaning house and, gosh, maybe even listening to a Republican once in a while!

Gail Householder, Marriottsville

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.