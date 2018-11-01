Hogan: Not extreme but not good enough for Md.

We share the instinct, expressed by Laurie Lehmann (“Why a lifelong Democrat voted for Larry Hogan,” Oct. 31), to acknowledge the contrast between Gov. Larry Hogan and the more extreme elements that now dominate his party. They have led us to a precipice with dead-end policies and divisive politics. Yet, in this moment of existential crises, we demand more than less offensiveness and do-nothing moderation from both Republicans and Democrats.

As we stare into an abyss, policies and priorities matter more than ever. We demand solutions to the kinds of problems that plague Baltimore. We demand equitable education, fair wages, affordable housing, health care for everyone, and dramatic changes in our energy and transportation policies to avoid the rapidly spreading climate catastrophe.

Too much is at stake to sign on to more years of inaction. Ben Jealous promises action on all these fronts. Mr. Hogan does not. That is why we endorsed Ben Jealous 16 months ago.

As racial divisions render our body politic, there is no more powerful response than to elect the historic Jealous-Turnbull ticket. We must lead by example and hope the right-wing will join us, but we cannot afford to wait. Ben Jealous’ willingness to lead makes him the right choice for this moment.

Jacob Kravetz, Paul Baicich, Edward Fischman and Suchitra Balachandran

The writers chair Our Revolution Maryland chapters in Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.