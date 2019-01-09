Hogan is not a radical environmentalist

The Sun’s recent editorial about Gov. Larry Hogan and the environment was way off base — as usual. Governor Hogan hasn’t gained a 70 percent approval by being some bomb-throwing radical environmentalist. Intelligent people understand that the economic health of the country is tied to energy, the more available the better. All the talk of Maryland being in the forefront of every radical scheme is idiotic (“Larry Hogan, reluctant environmentalist,” Jan. 7).

Barack Obama’s energy policy was “all in” — as America becomes a leader in energy the general wealth created will allow a common sense environmental policy. Mr. Hogan knows this regardless of the hard-headed Democrats in the legislature.

D.M. Quinn, Parkton

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.