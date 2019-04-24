Hogan shouldn't take the bait to run for president

I understand Gov. Larry Hogan has had to distance himself from President Donald J. Trump (“Maryland Gov. Hogan says he's seriously mulling presidential run, criticizes Trump's 'very disturbing' behavior,” Apr. 23). Being a Republican in a blue state, with a 2-to-1 ratio of Democrats to Republicans, makes it very hard to align with the president and be re-elected.

The time has come, however, to fall in line with the party and not bad mouth the president. Governor Hogan is starting to look more like a Republican In Name Only now more than ever. The governor should not take the bait the media is pushing for him to run for president against Mr. Trump. Governor Hogan should not tarnish his political career by running an unsuccessful campaign.

Are there Democrats who would vote for him? Probably not. Are there Republicans who will vote for him? Maybe some. I would prefer to think of Governor Hogan as a person I supported, not someone who fell for the media suggestion he run for president because they want to see opposition to the president they hate.

Craig Garfield, Ellicott City