A way to help Hogan's presidential aspirations

For those of us that want to defeat Donald Trump if at all possible but cannot support the progressive (socialist) trend in the Democratic Party, I think we can widen Gov. Larry Hogan’s narrow path to victory by re-registering as Republicans and voting for him in the primary (“Larry Hogan’s very (very, very) narrow path to the Republican presidential nomination,” April 24).

If this fails, our last hope will be on Howard Schultz, the former chief executive of Starbucks, entering the race as an Independent.

Steven Davidson, New Windsor

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.