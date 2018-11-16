Theater goers fought against the man who screamed Hitler, Trump support at performance of Fiddler on the Roof

:I am writing to you in regards to an article written about hate speech yelled out during the intermission of Fiddler on the Roof at the Hippodrome (“Drunk man shouts 'Heil Hitler, Heil Trump,' does Nazi salute during Baltimore performance of 'Fiddler on the Roof'”, Nov. 15). I was in the balcony that night and witnessed the incident first hand. Yes, it's true that there was an idiot who said hateful things during the intermission, but here's what The Sun missed: Immediately after that man shouted his hateful words, more than half of the theater responded with shouts of their own saying he was wrong.

Patrons surrounded the man so that he would not get anywhere before security got to him, and the ushers immediately responded to the situation. Although some people calmly exited the balcony, we did not see any one running. My friends who were on the orchestra level say no one ran down there either. The article makes it sound like there was pandemonium and instead of focusing on the positive response of the majority of the theater goers, focused on this man's hate.

Surely, as a reputable paper, you can do better than this.

Heather Blake, Savage