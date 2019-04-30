Crime still high despite new commissioner

I believe that I echo the sentiments of many of my denizens of this fair city, when I say that although the new police commissioner, Micheal Harrison is still becoming acclimated to the job, thus far, there does not appear to be much progress as it relates to curbing the violence in this city (“Baltimore Police Department needs a shake-up — but don't push out the good cops,” Apr. 24) .

Before Commissioner Harrison arrived, the violence in this city was rampant. Now, although it’s just a few months into his term, it’s still rampant. What has changed? There has not been a change, not even incrementally. Since the new commissioner was sworn in, about one person a day in Baltimore has been murdered. And with many of these shootings and murders, like the shooting at the cookout last weekend, the response from local public officials is always the same. They call it an outrage that is not going to be tolerated anymore.

Well, after a while that gets old, and everybody is at a point where we are wondering when it is going to stop .

Charles Chambers, Baltimore