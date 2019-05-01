Cook's probation should be on strictest terms

I would like to know what former Bishop Heather Cook's terms of probation will be (“Ex-bishop Heather Cook to be released next month after serving half her prison sentence for bicyclist’s death,” April 30). Will that information be made public upon her release? Will she ever be allowed to operate a motor vehicle again? If so, will she have a "blow and go" unit in her vehicle for the rest of her life? Also, will she have to wear the SCRAM ankle bracelet which will catch all alcohol use by the readings of the secretions of her sweat glands? Will the parole agent in her case monitor this SCRAM reading on each visit? Three and a half years served was a travesty in this case of hit-and-run vehicular manslaughter. I still believe she has no remorse. I believe the stuff she did in jail was only to fast track her to her next drink.

If the terms of probation are released to the public, I hope The Sun’s Jonathan M. Pitts can report them. She has an ultra-strong attorney to negotiate those terms with Judge Timothy Doory. I hope Judge Doory doesn't show a drop of leniency in her terms of probation. Based on my experience, drunk drivers usually don't stop at one. Heather Cook is the walking proof of this statement. Hopefully, she will never be allowed the privilege of driving a motor vehicle again with dire consequences if she is caught. We could all breathe a little easier with her off the road once and for all.

George Hammerbacher, Baltimore

