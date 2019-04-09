Search for Healthy Holly books like a state department investigator

One of the ways in which I make a living is to get on a plane and fly to remote parts of the planet to track and trace textbooks. This is part of a mandate for accountability in certain book distribution programs that are paid for by the U.S. taxpayer and funded through USAID, the humanitarian arm of the U.S. Department of State.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, the loss rate for textbooks in distribution can be from 20 percent to the 60 percent range. Mitigating this "leakage" of books in the supply chain is done in many ways. We often create programs that allow parents of students the ability to learn about book procurement and delivery. Gaining parental involvement shines light into a sometimes corrupted system. Transparency increases and books start showing up.

I am starting to wonder why I am flying so far away when this problem appears to be right around the corner from where I live, sitting in a warehouse down Pulaski Highway (“Breaking down the fluctuating price of Baltimore Mayor Pugh's 'Healthy Holly' books,” Apr. 8). Perhaps the same programs that I help implement in places like Ethiopia or Liberia could well take root here. This can be done inexpensively and quickly … and while I do like the Ethiopian dish kitfo, it would be nice to have crab cakes in my own city.

Sonny Lacey, Baltimore