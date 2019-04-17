'Healthy Holly' has a worthwhile message that's going unnoticed

Amid all the condemnations and recriminations leveled upon Mayor Catherine Pugh by talk show hosts and the print media, I have never heard nor read a single word about the intrinsic value of “Healthy Holly” (“Creating a way to remove the mayor isn’t the only thing that needs change in Baltimore’s charter post-Healthy Holly,” April 10).

Before going further, let me set forth my personal disclaimer. I don’t know Ms. Pugh. I met her briefly as mayor, once at a primary polling-place. I met her at a committee hearing in Annapolis when she was a state senator. I had a brief conversation with her at a Baltimore Opera promotion reception at the Lyric. The only acquaintance I have with Healthy Holly is what I have seen on TV and what I have read in the newspapers. Which brings me to certain points about what is not addressed – sort of a fairness doctrine.

What Ms. Pugh has produced is a series of books to promote a healthy lifestyle by children. They are a self-generated health promotion. Health promotion is the science and art of helping people and society change lifestyles to achieve optimal health. It places an emphasis on improving quality of life for all and enables the improvement of health. It includes administrative policy, program development and education in its pantheon of devices.

Healthy Holly is apparently aimed at setting a foundation within the child of those sound lifestyle elements — eating fruits and vegetables and getting exercise, for example — which contribute to a healthy life. Meant for parents to share with their children or for children reading on their own, not only will the child gain a lifetime benefit but the good habits may well be adopted in the entire home wherein the entire family benefits.

Personally, I feel this health promotion is long overdue. I say that from my frustrating experience with oral health promotion, which I hope Ms. Pugh has addressed in the series.

It seems to me her problems are rooted in printing and distribution wherein she displays wholesale ineptness. However, I leave that to others. My concern is to accord her due credit for attempting to provide a much-needed community service.

Albert Bedell, Baltimore

