Where in the world is Healthy Holly?

In response to the articles about Mayor Catherine Pugh and her book sales, a number of things come to mind. At some point, she used the term "witch hunt" to question what reporters were looking for with regard to the books sales, among other things (“Baltimore Mayor Pugh says she paid taxes on book sales, calls inquiries a ‘witch hunt,’” March 20). I can't quite recall where I have heard that before. Perhaps it will come to me sometime later.

This story has also been picked up by The Washington Post and The New York Times. The Times article mentioned that some city teachers must sometimes themselves buy space heaters for their classrooms as they are freezing at times. Maybe Mayor Pugh could include in her next book, which she is working on, something about how Healthy Holly knows how to dress warmly since she goes to a city school. Or perhaps Ms. Pugh can add clothing to her Healthy Holly line in addition to books. Just try not to lose them.

Upon resigning from her position at UMMS, the mayor said, "It has been an honor to have been associated with the work of the UMMS board, but the fact is I have many other pressing concerns that require my full attention, energy and effort." Could it be she was referring to trying to find out where the damn books are?

Patrick Francis, Baltimore

