I'd like to buy a copy of Healthy Holly

Since I collect books written by Baltimoreans, getting my hands on the “Healthy Holly” series seemed like a great idea. Sadly, when I searched Amazon, nothing was available (“Do we need to send out an Amber Alert for Healthy Holly?” Mar. 21).

The concept of Healthy Holly is terrific. Childhood obesity has become a huge problem and today’s lifestyle is hazardous to your health. In the world of internet addicts, junk food munchers and couch potato gamesters, encouragement to eat better and exercise should have been welcomed everywhere. Even my search on Enoch Pratt Free Library’s website failed to show “Healthy Holly” there for circulation.

This is an example of a good idea gone very, very wrong. It’s also exposing some ugly wheeling and dealing by the University of Maryland Medical System. So I’ve become a fan of Healthy Holly, wherever she might be. This little girl may be responsible for cleaning up an ugly mess. But I’d still like to buy the book!

Rosalind Heid, Baltimore