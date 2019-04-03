Who wrote the Healthy Holly checks?

Looks like Mayor Catherine Pugh has a problem, but the public has a real dilemma.

There are still many unanswered questions.

Just where did the money come from (“Follow the money: What we know and don't know about Baltimore Mayor Pugh's $700,000 in book deals,” Apr. 3)? Who actually wrote the checks? The board doesn't do anything to earn the money. Maybe it just siphons off money from the hospitals. Did a hospital write the checks? Follow the money. Where did it come from, and if it was from a hospital or hospitals in the system, where did it or they get the money? Maybe taxpayers both at the state level and the federal level. But not all of it came from tax sourced. Certainly a lot came from insurers that in turn had to increase or keep their premium levels sufficient to pay for other hospital health services. Just wait until the federal Medicare and Medicaid investigation get started.

Just as big a question as the money issue is this: Why did hospitals or insurers (Kaiser, for example), need to buy these books to give away. I guess the mayor had a sales staff selling her book and it looks like the staff did a good sales job.

Everyone discusses the University of Maryland Medical System payments, but just who actually wrote the checks?

H. Glen Miller