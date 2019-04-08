Healthy Holly hurt Baltimore's reputation

Well, Mayor Catherine Pugh, the trail you have happily followed with Holly now comes to a most dishonorable end (“Mayor Catherine Pugh must resign,” Apr. 8). You have smeared not only your own reputation as a politician, but that of Baltimore also.

Your greed has indeed gained you a lot of money, to the tune of $800,000 according to reports in the newspapers, but is it truly worth what it has cost you in the long run? Your integrity, your reputation, your political career, your job as mayor, your very soul. You came into the position of mayor of Baltimore with such grand plans to turn around her reputation as a great city, and you end up besmirching her name as a fool in electing corrupt politicians.

As with the entire Baltimore City Council, except for acting Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, who is too much the gentleman and true politician to condemn you, I also ask you to resign the great office of mayor of Baltimore so we can finally move on and bury the Healthy Holly scandal.

Yes, you now follow in the footsteps of your predecessor, Sheila Dixon, to go down in disgrace and shame. You thought you were above it all in your haughty attitude at appearances, when in your heart you knew you were not and could only hope not to be found out for what you truly were, a devious politician playing the system for your own gain.

So, hopefully soon, as Baltimore says goodbye to you Catherine, we hope you enjoy your life as you wallow in the piles of Holly books and count your ill gotten gains. And maybe even one day, we will forgive you.

But don’t hold your breath on that one.

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore